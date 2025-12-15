(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greetings from 12th CAB

    GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    LT. Col. Commador Ferguson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade extend their warm holiday wishes to all soldiers and families during the holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990460
    VIRIN: 251209-A-GH759-3850
    Filename: DOD_111442064
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from 12th CAB, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    12 CAB
    VCORPS
    wingsofvictory
    ItWillBeDone

