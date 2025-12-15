(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Porsha Auzenne  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    This animation was created in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for publication on Fort Polk social media platforms. Observed annually on December 7, the day honors and remembers the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

    This animation was produced using Adobe Illustrator, After Effects, and Premiere Pro. All stock assets were used with authorized licenses. (U.S. Army animation by Porsha Auzenne)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990453
    VIRIN: 251216-A-GH690-7189
    Filename: DOD_111441915
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

