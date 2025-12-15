video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This animation was created in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for publication on Fort Polk social media platforms. Observed annually on December 7, the day honors and remembers the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.



This animation was produced using Adobe Illustrator, After Effects, and Premiere Pro. All stock assets were used with authorized licenses. (U.S. Army animation by Porsha Auzenne)