75th Field Artillery Brigade Basic Combatives Course Certification Hosted by Ssg. Galavotti

75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FA BDE) Combatives Instructor, Ssg. Brandon Galavotti holds Combatives Level 1 certification for 75th FA BDE Soldiers on Fort Sill, Oklahoma, December 11, 2025. Soldiers are required to participate in a minimum of two live application exercises, pass a technical evaluation test with a minimum of 80% and pass the React to Contact drill in order to be certified. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)
Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 10:25
Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
