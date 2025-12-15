75th Field Artillery Brigade Basic Combatives Course Certification Hosted by Ssg. Galavotti

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FA BDE) Combatives Instructor, Ssg. Brandon Galavotti holds Combatives Level 1 certification for 75th FA BDE Soldiers on Fort Sill, Oklahoma, December 11, 2025. Soldiers are required to participate in a minimum of two live application exercises, pass a technical evaluation test with a minimum of 80% and pass the React to Contact drill in order to be certified. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)