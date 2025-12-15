(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th Field Artillery Brigade Basic Combatives Course Certification Hosted by Ssg. Galavotti

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FA BDE) Combatives Instructor, Ssg. Brandon Galavotti holds Combatives Level 1 certification for 75th FA BDE Soldiers on Fort Sill, Oklahoma, December 11, 2025. Soldiers are required to participate in a minimum of two live application exercises, pass a technical evaluation test with a minimum of 80% and pass the React to Contact drill in order to be certified. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990452
    VIRIN: 251211-A-SS410-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441914
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Field Artillery Brigade Basic Combatives Course Certification Hosted by Ssg. Galavotti, by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FortSill
    ToughAsDiamonds
    armycombatives program
    75thField Artillery Brigade
    PhantomWarriors

