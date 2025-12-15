Industry Inclusion at Silent Warrior 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Silent Warrior 2025, a forum for senior special operations leaders from the U.S., African and allied countries, included industry for the first time. Silent Warrior 2025 was held in Kenya, the second time in Africa, and was focused on evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze)