Industry Inclusion at Silent Warrior 2025

Silent Warrior 2025, a forum for senior special operations leaders from the U.S., African and allied countries, included industry for the first time. Silent Warrior 2025 was held in Kenya, the second time in Africa, and was focused on evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990446
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-YW496-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_111441878
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|NAIROBI, KE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
