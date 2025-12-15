(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Industry Inclusion at Silent Warrior 2025

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    12.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Silent Warrior 2025, a forum for senior special operations leaders from the U.S., African and allied countries, included industry for the first time. Silent Warrior 2025 was held in Kenya, the second time in Africa, and was focused on evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Trenton Jancze)

    industry
    Kenya
    SOCAFRICA
    Silent Warrior
    Silent Warrior 2025
    Silent Warrior 25

