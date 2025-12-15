(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Malcolm Brown, assigned to Delta Company, 4th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, is from Atlanta, GA and is wishing his family a Happy Holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:09
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990442
    VIRIN: 251216-A-QU182-1000
    Filename: DOD_111441819
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sergeant Malcom Brown Holiday Greeting, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Holiday Season
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps

