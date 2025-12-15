U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Malcolm Brown, assigned to Delta Company, 4th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, is from Atlanta, GA and is wishing his family a Happy Holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 09:09
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990442
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-QU182-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111441819
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
This work, Staff Sergeant Malcom Brown Holiday Greeting, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
