The 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts an internal Best by Test to foster esprit de corps within the brigade and determine the best Field Artillery rocket, ammunition and Fire Direction Center crews. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani)
Music by Jakob Welik from Pixabay
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 06:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990436
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-FV695-1900
|Filename:
|DOD_111441759
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigade Best by Test 2025, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.