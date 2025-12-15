Brigade Best by Test 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts an internal Best by Test to foster esprit de corps within the brigade and determine the best Field Artillery rocket, ammunition and Fire Direction Center crews. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani)



Music by Jakob Welik from Pixabay