    Brigade Best by Test 2025

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    The 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts an internal Best by Test to foster esprit de corps within the brigade and determine the best Field Artillery rocket, ammunition and Fire Direction Center crews. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani)

    Music by Jakob Welik from Pixabay

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 06:54
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    U.S. Army; 41st FAB; StrongerTogether; V Corps

