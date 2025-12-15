NAVSTA Rota Holiday Message 2025

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 15, 2025) Naval Station Rota, Spain Commanding Officer, Capt. Charles Chmielak, Executive Officer, Cmdr. Justin Jennings and Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado deliver season's greetings to the community and recap the installations accomplishments throughout the year, Dec. 15, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)
