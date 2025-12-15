(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSTA Rota Holiday Message 2025

    SPAIN

    12.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 15, 2025) Naval Station Rota, Spain Commanding Officer, Capt. Charles Chmielak, Executive Officer, Cmdr. Justin Jennings and Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado deliver season's greetings to the community and recap the installations accomplishments throughout the year, Dec. 15, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990434
    VIRIN: 251215-N-YS747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441749
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Holiday Message 2025, by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

