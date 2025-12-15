(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    555th EFS conducts aerial refueling during Ferocious Falcon 6 (Go-Pro B-Roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft conduct aerial refueling during Ferocious Falcon 6, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17-21, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (Courtesy video by U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 06:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 378th AEW, Ninth Air Force, 555th EFS, Ferocious Falcon 6

