U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft conduct aerial refueling during Ferocious Falcon 6, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17-21, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (Courtesy video by U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990433
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-YI895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111441748
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th EFS conducts aerial refueling during Ferocious Falcon 6 (Go-Pro B-Roll), by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.