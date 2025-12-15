(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spanish Crisis response exercise

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    11.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Spanish Patriot Unit members assess injuries of a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov 25, 2025. The mass casualty scenario challenged Spanish and U.S. forces readiness by simulating a surge of patients, reinforcing critical care coordination under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990432
    VIRIN: 251125-F-IY107-7166
    Filename: DOD_111441737
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    Incirlik AB
    Mass casuality excercise
    Spanish Patriot Unit

