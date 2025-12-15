Spanish Crisis response exercise

Spanish Patriot Unit members assess injuries of a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov 25, 2025. The mass casualty scenario challenged Spanish and U.S. forces readiness by simulating a surge of patients, reinforcing critical care coordination under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)
