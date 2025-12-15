Military Working Dog Handlers assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron conduct an Introduction to Water Aggression Course at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 19, 2025. This training tested the Military Working Dogs' abilities to attack advisories in the water. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990431
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-XJ093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111441698
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th Security Forces Squadron MWD: Introduction to Water Aggression, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
