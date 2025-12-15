(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100th Security Forces Squadron MWD: Introduction to Water Aggression

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Military Working Dog Handlers assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron conduct an Introduction to Water Aggression Course at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 19, 2025. This training tested the Military Working Dogs' abilities to attack advisories in the water. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 05:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990431
    VIRIN: 251216-F-XJ093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441698
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Security Forces Squadron MWD: Introduction to Water Aggression, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD

