    Airmen Train in K-9 TCCC Procedures

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training led by Soldiers from the 994th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support with a stuffed Hero Dog named Jerry, and 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Mila, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2025. The integrated training enhanced medical readiness to stabilize injured working dogs by refining skills in airway management, hemorrhage control, emergency handling and resuscitation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990422
    VIRIN: 251125-F-AO111-1136
    Filename: DOD_111441618
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Train in K-9 TCCC Procedures, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

