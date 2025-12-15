Airmen Train in K-9 TCCC Procedures

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training led by Soldiers from the 994th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support with a stuffed Hero Dog named Jerry, and 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Mila, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2025. The integrated training enhanced medical readiness to stabilize injured working dogs by refining skills in airway management, hemorrhage control, emergency handling and resuscitation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
