    Airmen Train in K-9 TCCC Procedures

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training led by Soldiers from the 994th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support with a stuffed Hero Dog named Jerry, and 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Mila, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2025.
    The course provided scenario-based training to Airmen that prepares them to provide emergency care to military working dogs during operational missions.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990421
    VIRIN: 251125-F-AO111-1137
    Filename: DOD_111441617
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Train in K-9 TCCC Procedures, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, USARCENT, U.S. Army Central, K9 TCCC

