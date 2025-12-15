U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training led by Soldiers from the 994th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support with a stuffed Hero Dog named Jerry, and 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Mila, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2025.
The course provided scenario-based training to Airmen that prepares them to provide emergency care to military working dogs during operational missions.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
This work, Airmen Train in K-9 TCCC Procedures, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
