    Chef Andre Rush Visit to Camp Humphrey

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Taylor Graham 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chef Andre Rush visits the Semapore DFAC, Spartan DFAC, and Camp Humphreys PX, mentoring Soldiers and engaging with families across the installation.

    During his visit, Chef Rush connected with dining facility teams, shared leadership insights, and highlighted the importance of resilience, discipline, and service--reinforcing the vital role Soldiers and families plan in sustaining readiness across the peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990417
    VIRIN: 251208-A-KG008-2101
    Filename: DOD_111441572
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

