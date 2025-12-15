Chef Andre Rush Visit to Camp Humphrey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chef Andre Rush visits the Semapore DFAC, Spartan DFAC, and Camp Humphreys PX, mentoring Soldiers and engaging with families across the installation.



During his visit, Chef Rush connected with dining facility teams, shared leadership insights, and highlighted the importance of resilience, discipline, and service--reinforcing the vital role Soldiers and families plan in sustaining readiness across the peninsula.