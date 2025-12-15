Chef Andre Rush visits the Semapore DFAC, Spartan DFAC, and Camp Humphreys PX, mentoring Soldiers and engaging with families across the installation.
During his visit, Chef Rush connected with dining facility teams, shared leadership insights, and highlighted the importance of resilience, discipline, and service--reinforcing the vital role Soldiers and families plan in sustaining readiness across the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990417
|VIRIN:
|251208-A-KG008-2101
|Filename:
|DOD_111441572
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chef Andre Rush Visit to Camp Humphrey, by CPT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS
