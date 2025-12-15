U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron conduct operations in support of an airlift mission across East Africa, Dec. 13, 2025. The mission highlights the coordination required to deliver reliable airlift capability across East Africa on behalf of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990413
|VIRIN:
|251213-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111441529
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
