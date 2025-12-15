75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990413" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron conduct operations in support of an airlift mission across East Africa, Dec. 13, 2025. The mission highlights the coordination required to deliver reliable airlift capability across East Africa on behalf of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)