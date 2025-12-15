(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron conduct operations in support of an airlift mission across East Africa, Dec. 13, 2025. The mission highlights the coordination required to deliver reliable airlift capability across East Africa on behalf of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990413
    VIRIN: 251213-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441529
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS, 726th EMSS Fly Away Security enable airlift operations in Africa, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    Fly Away Security
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

