606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary with “Operation Galley Crawl”

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron, execute Operation Galley Crawl, a convoy demonstrating the squadron’s mobility and readiness to provide tactical command and control at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The convoy commemorated the squadron’s 80th anniversary and highlighted the 606th ACS as the only Control and Reporting Center located outside the continental United States, providing operational flexibility for United States European Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)