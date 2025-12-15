(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AIR FORCE CAREER PATHWAY FAIR

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    On December 15th, Daegu Middle and High School students visited Daegu Air Base for a Career Pathway Fair. Students explored fighter aircraft and hands on displays highlighting possible career field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990411
    VIRIN: 251205-O-PQ498-4246
    Filename: DOD_111441519
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIR FORCE CAREER PATHWAY FAIR, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

