AIR FORCE CAREER PATHWAY FAIR

On December 15th, Daegu Middle and High School students visited Daegu Air Base for a Career Pathway Fair. Students explored fighter aircraft and hands on displays highlighting possible career field.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990411
|VIRIN:
|251205-O-PQ498-4246
|Filename:
|DOD_111441519
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
