    B-Roll Package: 2CAB hosts combatives tournament on USAG Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade hosted a combatives tournament on Camp Humphreys, Dec. 5, 2025. Events like this test Soldiers in hand-to-hand combat, build warrior ethos, confidence, and lethality, and focus on practical skills for close-quarters threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 00:51
