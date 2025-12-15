(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Package: The Korean Service Corps Hosts English Speech Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. In Woo Cho 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army service members and Korean Service Corps members participated in a English Speech Contest held at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, December 12, 2025. The event showed the importance and the readiness of speaking English as a KSC member (U.S. Army video by PFC Changbin Park)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 00:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990408
    VIRIN: 251212-A-KH313-1002
    Filename: DOD_111441508
    Length: 00:11:22
    Location: KR

    This work, B-Roll Package: The Korean Service Corps Hosts English Speech Competition, by CPL In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS

    Korean Service Corps
    Camp Humphreys
    Korean Service Corps Battalion
    English Speech Contest

