    How to register for 24/7 access at the Dragon Fitness Center

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    A video shows a U.S. Airman registering for 24/7 access to the Dragon Fitness Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 9, 2025. The video highlights how Keesler’s fitness facilities support Airmen in meeting Air Force fitness standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 00:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 990406
    VIRIN: 251209-F-IE886-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441480
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Force Support Squadron
    Health
    Fitness

