A video shows a U.S. Airman registering for 24/7 access to the Dragon Fitness Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 9, 2025. The video highlights how Keesler’s fitness facilities support Airmen in meeting Air Force fitness standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 00:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|990406
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-IE886-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111441480
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How to register for 24/7 access at the Dragon Fitness Center, by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.