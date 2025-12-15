(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU | USV and E-CRRC resupply drills

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an at sea resupply drill with supplies from an autonomous low-profile vessel during unmanned surface vessel training operations as part of MEU Exercise at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan on Dec. 3, 2025. The ALPV has the ability to deliver multiple variations of supplies and equipment through contested maritime terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 23:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990405
    VIRIN: 251203-M-MI274-2001
    Filename: DOD_111441418
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    USV
    lethality
    Indopacific
    ALPV
    E-CRRC
    expeditionary

