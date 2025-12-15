(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Package: U.S. SECWAR visits Korean JSA

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    The U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently visited South Korea, Nov. 3-4, 2025. During his trip, he visited the Joint Security Area, met with members of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff to discuss ongoing cooperation and strategic partnerships, and met with U.S. troops stationed at Camp Humphreys to thank them for their service and dedication to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll Package by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990380
    VIRIN: 251104-F-EZ689-9587
    Filename: DOD_111441010
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    joint security area
    Demilitarization Zone
    Republic of Korea
    SECWARHegseth
    Department of War (DOW)

