B-Roll Package: U.S. SECWAR visits Korean JSA

The U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently visited South Korea, Nov. 3-4, 2025. During his trip, he visited the Joint Security Area, met with members of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff to discuss ongoing cooperation and strategic partnerships, and met with U.S. troops stationed at Camp Humphreys to thank them for their service and dedication to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll Package by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)