    U.S Coast Guard Active crew offloads $203M in cocaine in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crew members offload bales of seized cocaine in San Diego, Dec. 15, 2025. The drugs worth $203.9 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990368
    VIRIN: 251215-G-VC040-1002
    Filename: DOD_111440939
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    DrugInterdiction
    OperationPacificViper
    EasternPacific
    MaritimeLawEnforcement

