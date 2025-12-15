U.S Coast Guard Active crew offloads $203M in cocaine in San Diego

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crew members offload bales of seized cocaine in San Diego, Dec. 15, 2025. The drugs worth $203.9 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990368
|VIRIN:
|251215-G-VC040-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111440939
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
