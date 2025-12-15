(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AR-MEDCOM, 807th TMC Change of Command Ceremony

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- The "Warrior Medics" of Army Reserve Medical Command here, alongside Soldiers of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based 807th Theater Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga., based 3rd TMC, witnessed the transfer of command between the outgoing AR-MEDCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost and the outgoing 807th TMC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Beth A. Salisbury, during the dual change of command ceremony at AR-MEDCOM headquarters, Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Christopher A. Hernandez, Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong and Ronald Bell)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: On the Edge of Change
    Artist: Brightarm Orchestra

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 19:29
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    807th TMC
    Florida
    change of command
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    3rd TMC

