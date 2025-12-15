AR-MEDCOM, 807th TMC Change of Command Ceremony

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- The "Warrior Medics" of Army Reserve Medical Command here, alongside Soldiers of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based 807th Theater Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga., based 3rd TMC, witnessed the transfer of command between the outgoing AR-MEDCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost and the outgoing 807th TMC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Beth A. Salisbury, during the dual change of command ceremony at AR-MEDCOM headquarters, Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Christopher A. Hernandez, Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong and Ronald Bell)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: On the Edge of Change
Artist: Brightarm Orchestra
