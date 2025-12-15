AR-MEDCOM, 807th TMC Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990367" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- The "Warrior Medics" of Army Reserve Medical Command here, alongside Soldiers of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based 807th Theater Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga., based 3rd TMC, witnessed the transfer of command between the outgoing AR-MEDCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost and the outgoing 807th TMC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Beth A. Salisbury, during the dual change of command ceremony at AR-MEDCOM headquarters, Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Christopher A. Hernandez, Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong and Ronald Bell)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: On the Edge of Change

Artist: Brightarm Orchestra