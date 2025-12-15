(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 7th Marines conducts live-fire defense

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, simulate live- fire defense during a fire support coordination exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 8-12, 2025. The exercise was conducted to evaluate integration at the platoon and fire support coordination center level with live-fire execution. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990364
    VIRIN: 251212-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_111440913
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    1st Marine Division, Marines, Blue Diamond, 3/7, Live Fire, USMC

