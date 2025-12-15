B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 7th Marines conducts live-fire defense

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, simulate live- fire defense during a fire support coordination exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 8-12, 2025. The exercise was conducted to evaluate integration at the platoon and fire support coordination center level with live-fire execution. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 22:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990364
|VIRIN:
|251212-M-OL443-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111440913
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
