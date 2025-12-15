Army Emergency Relief CEO Tony Grinston delivers a holiday message to Soldier, retired Soldiers and Army Families.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 18:52
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990361
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-DS387-1234
|Filename:
|DOD_111440891
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AER CEO Tony Grinston holiday message, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
