(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AER CEO Tony Grinston holiday message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army Emergency Relief CEO Tony Grinston delivers a holiday message to Soldier, retired Soldiers and Army Families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 18:52
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990361
    VIRIN: 251212-A-DS387-1234
    Filename: DOD_111440891
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER CEO Tony Grinston holiday message, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media