U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander and Fleet Master Chief Deliver Holiday Message

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Fleet Master Chief Don Davis deliver a holiday message to Sailors, Marines, and civilians serving throughout the Pacific Fleet area of operations, Dec. 15, 2025. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to deter aggression, strengthen partnerships, and ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990338
|VIRIN:
|251210-N-UL352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111440529
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
