(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander and Fleet Master Chief Deliver Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Fleet Master Chief Don Davis deliver a holiday message to Sailors, Marines, and civilians serving throughout the Pacific Fleet area of operations, Dec. 15, 2025. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to deter aggression, strengthen partnerships, and ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990338
    VIRIN: 251210-N-UL352-1001
    Filename: DOD_111440529
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander and Fleet Master Chief Deliver Holiday Message, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Pacific Fleet
    holiday
    COMPACFLT
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video