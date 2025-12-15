(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Green Mile

    PANAMA

    12.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the United States Marine Corps and Panamanian security services participate in the culminating event during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 13, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990335
    VIRIN: 251213-A-DL184-4689
    Filename: DOD_111440468
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PA

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Green Mile, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperablility
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

