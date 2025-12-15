(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Aces depart San Clemente Island node

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5, Naval Beach Group 1, embark a landing craft, air cushion after conducting expeditionary aviation node operations in support of exercise Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 13, 2025. The SCI node enabled 3rd MAW to sustain distributed aviation operations by extending aviation reach and enabling rapid, repeatable, forward sustainment across multiple distributed locations. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990334
    VIRIN: 251213-M-YL719-2001
    Filename: DOD_111440464
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Aces depart San Clemente Island node, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    San Clemente Island
    3rd MAW
    MWSS-373
    MACG-38
    Steel Knight 25

