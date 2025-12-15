(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    7th Infantry Division’s Yakima DUSTOFF Executes Successful Flood Evacuation in Central Washington

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment–Yakima, 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, assists in evacuating civilians affected by flooding in Yakima County, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025. The detachment conducts 24/7 medical evacuation, search and rescue, and patient transport missions in support of military and civilian authorities. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990325
    VIRIN: 251209-A-SJ062-1387
    Filename: DOD_111440279
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division’s Yakima DUSTOFF Executes Successful Flood Evacuation in Central Washington, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

