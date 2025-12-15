7th Infantry Division’s Yakima DUSTOFF Executes Successful Flood Evacuation in Central Washington

A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment–Yakima, 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, assists in evacuating civilians affected by flooding in Yakima County, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025. The detachment conducts 24/7 medical evacuation, search and rescue, and patient transport missions in support of military and civilian authorities. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990325
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-SJ062-1387
|Filename:
|DOD_111440279
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
