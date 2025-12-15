Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans at Barrancas National Cemetery

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Volunteers laid wreaths on headstones at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 13 during the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Pensacola-sponsored Wreaths Across America ceremony to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990322
|VIRIN:
|251213-N-PJ019-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_111440248
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
