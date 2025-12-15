(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans at Barrancas National Cemetery

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Volunteers laid wreaths on headstones at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 13 during the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Pensacola-sponsored Wreaths Across America ceremony to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990322
    VIRIN: 251213-N-PJ019-1020
    Filename: DOD_111440248
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Wreaths Across America
    CNRSE
    Barrancas National Cemetery
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC

