    Coast Guard rescues boater from vessel fire off Clearwater

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a boater after their commercial fishing vessel caught fire approximately 100 miles west of Clearwater, Sunday. The boater was in stable condition and did not require medical attention. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendal Hunter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990311
    VIRIN: 251214-O-G0107-8165
    Filename: DOD_111439738
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    SAR
    Rescue
    USCG

