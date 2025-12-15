(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E2B: Where Experts are Forged

    CUSSETA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Basil Lee 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from various units conduct the train up for the Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge testing, Oct. 15-17, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The EIB test measures a Soldier’s physical fitness and ability to perform to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical infantry skills. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who are neither infantry, special forces, nor combat medics who demonstrate their competence in various warrior and mission essential tasks, land navigation, and physical fitness.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990309
    VIRIN: 251015-O-JG144-2521
    Filename: DOD_111439709
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CUSSETA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E2B: Where Experts are Forged, by Basil Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    expertinfantrybadge
    expertsoldierbadge
    Expert Badges
    ExpertInfantry
    ExpertSoldier
    e2b

