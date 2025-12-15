E2B: Where Experts are Forged

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from various units conduct the train up for the Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge testing, Oct. 15-17, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The EIB test measures a Soldier’s physical fitness and ability to perform to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical infantry skills. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who are neither infantry, special forces, nor combat medics who demonstrate their competence in various warrior and mission essential tasks, land navigation, and physical fitness.