U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, extends gratitude and holiday greetings to service members, civilians and families, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 14:00
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990307
|VIRIN:
|251208-D-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111439674
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VCJCS holiday greetings, by A1C Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.