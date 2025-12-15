(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VCJCS holiday greetings

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, extends gratitude and holiday greetings to service members, civilians and families, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990307
    VIRIN: 251208-D-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111439674
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

