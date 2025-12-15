VCJCS USO tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with service members during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command, U.S Africa Command, and U.S. European Command areas of responsibility, Dec. 1-7, 2025. The visits highlighted the readiness and resilience of America’s globally integrated joint force as well as their dedication to the mission, particularly during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)