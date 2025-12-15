(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VCJCS USO tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with service members during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command, U.S Africa Command, and U.S. European Command areas of responsibility, Dec. 1-7, 2025. The visits highlighted the readiness and resilience of America’s globally integrated joint force as well as their dedication to the mission, particularly during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990305
    VIRIN: 251208-D-KE770-1001
    Filename: DOD_111439661
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, VCJCS USO tour, by A1C Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCJCS13
    USOHoliday2025

