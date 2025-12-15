U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with service members during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command, U.S Africa Command, and U.S. European Command areas of responsibility, Dec. 1-7, 2025. The visits highlighted the readiness and resilience of America’s globally integrated joint force as well as their dedication to the mission, particularly during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)
|12.08.2025
|12.15.2025 14:02
|Package
|990305
|251208-D-KE770-1001
|DOD_111439661
|00:02:10
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
This work, VCJCS USO tour, by A1C Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
