    Master Sgt. Winney James: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    12.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Master Sgt. Winney James, assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, shares a holiday greeting with family and friends from her deployment in Poland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darnell Howard)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:22
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990284
    VIRIN: 251210-A-HP112-2841
    Filename: DOD_111439230
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    Hometown: SAINT LUCIA AIRPORT, LC

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Master Sgt. Winney James: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting, by SPC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    EUCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    3rdID
    RockOfTheMarne
    Stronger Together
    3rdIfantryDivision

