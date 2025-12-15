(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Raeo Hadley: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    12.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Raeo Hadley, assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, shares a holiday greeting with family from his deployment in Poland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darnell Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990281
    VIRIN: 251210-A-HP112-4408
    Filename: DOD_111439219
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    EUCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    3rdID
    3rdInfantryDivision
    RockOfTheMarne
    Stronger Together

