    Tiny Patient, Big Readiness Reminder

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    This is not a drill. An Elf on the Shelf needed medical care after being touched by… unwashed hands

    As families travel, gather, and share spaces this holiday season, germs spread faster — and illness can impact more than just holiday plans. It can impact military readiness.

    Clean hands help protect service members, families, and our workforce, keeping the force healthy, available, and mission ready.

