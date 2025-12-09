Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy's 250th Birthday

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits at Recruit Training Command pose for a photo to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday in front of the USS Iowa on November 5, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 10:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 990267
    VIRIN: 251118-N-CF894-2001
    Filename: DOD_111438969
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy's 250th Birthday, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    250
    RTC; Recruit Training Command; Navy

