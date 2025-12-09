Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy's 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990267" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits at Recruit Training Command pose for a photo to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday in front of the USS Iowa on November 5, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)