Recruits at Recruit Training Command pose for a photo to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday in front of the USS Iowa on November 5, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 10:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|990267
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-CF894-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111438969
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Celebrates the Navy's 250th Birthday, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.