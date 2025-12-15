Soldiers with 316th Cavalry Brigade conduct the Tank Commanders Course live-fire exercise, Sept. 23, 2025, at Hastings Range, on Fort Benning, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990255
|VIRIN:
|250924-O-FW704-4875
|Filename:
|DOD_111438857
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CUSSETA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M Troop, 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, Tank Commander's Course Live Fire Exercise Reel, by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.