    M Troop, 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, Tank Commander's Course Live Fire Exercise Reel

    CUSSETA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Joy Edwards 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with 316th Cavalry Brigade conduct the Tank Commanders Course live-fire exercise, Sept. 23, 2025, at Hastings Range, on Fort Benning, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990255
    VIRIN: 250924-O-FW704-4875
    Filename: DOD_111438857
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CUSSETA, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M Troop, 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade, Tank Commander's Course Live Fire Exercise Reel, by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Tank Commander
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    MCOE
    316th Cavalry Brigade
    TANKS

