    Interview; 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition - Command Sergeant Major

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Kalani Kalili, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network, Europe, speaks about the importance of the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition, held Dec. 9 - Dec. 12, 2025, at Landstuhl, Baumholder, and Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR). MRC, EUR conducted the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson to test the competencies, skills, and readiness of medics in MRC, EUR as well as medics in the United States Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) area of operations.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Novah Nzeyimana.)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 09:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990240
    VIRIN: 251209-F-NA463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111438764
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Interview; 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition - Command Sergeant Major, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    Medical Readiness Command Europe
    2025 Europe Best Medic Competition
    MRC-EUR

