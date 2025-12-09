Interview: 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition - U.S. Army 1st Lt. Donovan Hinton

Interview with U.S. Army 1st Lt Donovan Hinton, a medical platoon leader, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, speaks about winning the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition, held Dec. 9 - Dec. 12, 2025, at Landstuhl, Baumholder, and Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR). MRC, EUR conducted the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson to test the competencies, skills, and readiness of medics in MRC, EUR as well as medics in the United States Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)
