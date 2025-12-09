Guardian Arena III - Day 02

The United States Space Force held its third annual Guardian Arena, Dec. 8-9, at Kennedy Space Center and Patrick Space Force Base, where units competed in a series of physical, academic and tactical events designed to measure operational readiness and team performance.
|12.09.2025
|12.15.2025 05:43
|Video Productions
|990230
|251209-F-PD075-7300
|DOD_111438525
|00:00:56
|FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
