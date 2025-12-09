Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Arena III - Day 01

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec, Tech. Sgt. Joel Pfiester and Tsuyoshi Shinzato

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The United States Space Force held its third annual Guardian Arena, Dec. 8-9, at Kennedy Space Center and Patrick Space Force Base, where units competed in a series of physical, academic and tactical events designed to measure operational readiness and team performance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 05:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990229
    VIRIN: 251208-F-PD075-1298
    Filename: DOD_111438524
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Arena III - Day 01, by SSgt Anthony Nin Leclerec, TSgt Joel Pfiester and Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardians
    Space Force
    Guardian Arena 2025
    Guardian Arena 25

