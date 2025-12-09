Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marauder Update: Episode 2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, record their monthly wing update and podcast in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Marauder Update

