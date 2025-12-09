Best of the Best Competition Showcase Medical Brigade Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Kaiserslautern supports the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best competition, where Soldiers compete in physically and mentally demanding events designed to test readiness, resilience, and medical proficiency. The completion highlighted the skills and dedication required to maintain mission readiness across the brigade. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)