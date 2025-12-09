Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best of the Best Competition Showcase Medical Brigade Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    11.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN Kaiserslautern supports the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best competition, where Soldiers compete in physically and mentally demanding events designed to test readiness, resilience, and medical proficiency. The completion highlighted the skills and dedication required to maintain mission readiness across the brigade. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 04:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990220
    VIRIN: 251117-F-XK392-2818
    Filename: DOD_111438439
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best of the Best Competition Showcase Medical Brigade Readiness, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    30th Medical Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download