AFN Kaiserslautern supports the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best competition, where Soldiers compete in physically and mentally demanding events designed to test readiness, resilience, and medical proficiency. The completion highlighted the skills and dedication required to maintain mission readiness across the brigade. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)
|11.16.2025
|12.15.2025 04:50
|Video Productions
|990220
|251117-F-XK392-2818
|DOD_111438439
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|0
|0
This work, Best of the Best Competition Showcase Medical Brigade Readiness, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.