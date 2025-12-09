Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore Europe - Heidelberg Christmas Market 720p

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HEIDELBERG, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    12.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is an Explore Europe spot featuring the Heidelberg Christmas Market in Heidelberg, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. Christmas markets are found throughout Germany with the first happening in 1434, in Dresden, Germany. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 04:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990216
    VIRIN: 251215-F-UC180-2224
    Filename: DOD_111438435
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HEIDELBERG, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe - Heidelberg Christmas Market 720p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download