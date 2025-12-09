CJTF-HOA Service Members Complete French Desert Commando Course

U.S. service members from Combined Joined Task Force - Horn of Africa, completed the French Desert Commando Course at Arta Range, Djibouti, Dec. 6 - Dec. 11, 2025. The FDCC brought out the very best in partnership and performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 04:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990212
|VIRIN:
|121325-F-SQ068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111438431
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|ARTA RANGE, DJ
