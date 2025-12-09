Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Service Members Complete French Desert Commando Course

    ARTA RANGE, DJIBOUTI

    12.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members from Combined Joined Task Force - Horn of Africa, completed the French Desert Commando Course at Arta Range, Djibouti, Dec. 6 - Dec. 11, 2025. The FDCC brought out the very best in partnership and performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 04:41
    Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ

    Camp Lemmonier
    French Desert Commando Course
    FDCC
    CJTF-HOA
    Djibouti

