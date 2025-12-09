AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st FW Hosts Wyvern Wellness Room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video highlighting the grand opening of the Wyvern Wellness Room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 26, 2025. This resource improves the quality of life for Airmen in the dorms by providing a space for more convenient access to resources like the base chaplains, the MFLCs and True North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)