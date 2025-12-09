A video highlighting the grand opening of the Wyvern Wellness Room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 26, 2025. This resource improves the quality of life for Airmen in the dorms by providing a space for more convenient access to resources like the base chaplains, the MFLCs and True North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 02:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990210
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-XO977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111438408
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st FW Hosts Wyvern Wellness Room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
