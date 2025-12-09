Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st FW Hosts Wyvern Wellness Room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    A video highlighting the grand opening of the Wyvern Wellness Room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 26, 2025. This resource improves the quality of life for Airmen in the dorms by providing a space for more convenient access to resources like the base chaplains, the MFLCs and True North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 02:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990210
    VIRIN: 251210-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111438408
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st FW Hosts Wyvern Wellness Room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wellness
    MFLC
    True North
    Airmen Dorm Leader
    Aviano Air Base
    Chaplains

