    Eyes in the Sky: 332nd ESFS sUAS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Foster, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems lead operator, explains the importance of the electronic warfare division's sUAS section in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 23, 2025. The sUAS section works alongside Counter-sUAS to protect base personnel and assets from incoming threats at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 01:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990209
    VIRIN: 251123-F-KM205-1001
    Filename: DOD_111438387
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    AFCENT
    electronic warfare
    SUAS
    C-sUAS
    CENTCOM
    332nd esfs

