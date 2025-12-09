Eyes in the Sky: 332nd ESFS sUAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Foster, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems lead operator, explains the importance of the electronic warfare division's sUAS section in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 23, 2025. The sUAS section works alongside Counter-sUAS to protect base personnel and assets from incoming threats at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)