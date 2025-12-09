U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clemmeth Henry wishes family and friends back home happy holidays while deployed to the middle east, Dec. 9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|12.09.2025
|12.15.2025 04:27
|Greetings
|990204
|251209-Z-YH622-1006
|DOD_111438375
|00:00:09
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
This work, Clemmeth Henry Holiday Shoutout, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
